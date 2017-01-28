12:12 am, January 28, 2017
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:00 am 01/28/2017 12:00am
Friday, Jan. 27
EAST

Columbia 91, Dartmouth 88

Elon 76, Northeastern 65

Harvard 62, Cornell 59

Providence 66, Marquette 64

Seton Hall 71, Xavier 62

St. John’s 62, Butler 55

Yale 73, Brown 51

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, Hofstra 55

Delaware 68, William & Mary 54

James Madison 54, Drexel 47

Oakland 61, N. Kentucky 47

UNC-Wilmington 59, Towson 56

MIDWEST

DePaul 60, Creighton 56

Drake 88, N. Iowa 79

Illinois St. 71, Evansville 58

Missouri St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 32

S. Illinois 66, Bradley 57

Wichita St. 56, Indiana St. 42

Wright St. 77, Detroit 69

FAR WEST

Hawaii 79, UC Irvine 62

Southern Cal 58, Arizona 54

Washington 90, California 67

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball