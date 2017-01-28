Women’s College Basketball Scores

Columbia 91, Dartmouth 88
Elon 76, Northeastern 65
Harvard 62, Cornell 59
Providence 66, Marquette 64
Seton Hall 71, Xavier 62
St. John’s 62, Butler 55
Yale 73, Brown 51
Coll. of Charleston 71, Hofstra 55
Delaware 68, William & Mary 54
James Madison 54, Drexel 47
Oakland 61, N. Kentucky 47
UNC-Wilmington 59, Towson 56
DePaul 60, Creighton 56
Drake 88, N. Iowa 79
Illinois St. 71, Evansville 58
Missouri St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 32
S. Illinois 66, Bradley 57
Wichita St. 56, Indiana St. 42
Wright St. 77, Detroit 69
Hawaii 79, UC Irvine 62
Southern Cal 58, Arizona 54
Washington 90, California 67
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments