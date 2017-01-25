Women’s College Basketball Scores

Ball St. 89, Buffalo 75
Duquesne 73, Richmond 61
Hartford 76, Binghamton 73
La Salle 68, UMass 64
New Hampshire 76, Mass.-Lowell 57
Saint Joseph’s 75, Rhode Island 49
St. Bonaventure 70, Davidson 51
Temple 63, Penn 53
UMBC 67, Stony Brook 61
West Virginia 89, Texas Tech 79
Hampton 80, SC State 46
Jacksonville St. 54, E. Kentucky 49
Memphis 66, Houston 65
Morehead St. 79, Tennessee Tech 65
Nicholls 76, Houston Baptist 57
SE Louisiana 69, Northwestern St. 58
Tulane 70, Tulsa 65
UT Martin 83, Austin Peay 80
Baylor 91, Kansas St. 49
E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 74
Fort Wayne 65, Nebraska-Omaha 62
IUPUI 76, W. Illinois 72
Michigan 80, Northwestern 54
Michigan St. 81, Wisconsin 57
N. Illinois 93, Kent St. 72
Ohio 80, W. Michigan 67
SE Missouri 79, Murray St. 70
SIU-Edwardsville 73, Tennessee St. 52
Cent. Arkansas 67, Stephen F. Austin 63
Denver 47, Oral Roberts 45
Lamar 65, Texas A&M-CC 49
Oklahoma 78, Iowa St. 63
Oklahoma St. 74, Kansas 70
South Florida 52, SMU 51
Texas 77, TCU 69
Colorado 54, Utah 49
New Mexico 68, Utah St. 58
UNLV 51, Wyoming 46
