4:17 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:00 pm 01/25/2017 11:00pm
Share
Wednesday, Jan. 25
EAST

Ball St. 89, Buffalo 75

Duquesne 73, Richmond 61

Hartford 76, Binghamton 73

La Salle 68, UMass 64

New Hampshire 76, Mass.-Lowell 57

Saint Joseph’s 75, Rhode Island 49

St. Bonaventure 70, Davidson 51

Temple 63, Penn 53

UMBC 67, Stony Brook 61

West Virginia 89, Texas Tech 79

SOUTH

Hampton 80, SC State 46

Jacksonville St. 54, E. Kentucky 49

Memphis 66, Houston 65

Morehead St. 79, Tennessee Tech 65

Nicholls 76, Houston Baptist 57

SE Louisiana 69, Northwestern St. 58

Tulane 70, Tulsa 65

UT Martin 83, Austin Peay 80

MIDWEST

Baylor 91, Kansas St. 49

E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 74

Fort Wayne 65, Nebraska-Omaha 62

IUPUI 76, W. Illinois 72

Michigan 80, Northwestern 54

Michigan St. 81, Wisconsin 57

N. Illinois 93, Kent St. 72

Ohio 80, W. Michigan 67

SE Missouri 79, Murray St. 70

SIU-Edwardsville 73, Tennessee St. 52

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 67, Stephen F. Austin 63

Denver 47, Oral Roberts 45

Lamar 65, Texas A&M-CC 49

Oklahoma 78, Iowa St. 63

Oklahoma St. 74, Kansas 70

South Florida 52, SMU 51

Texas 77, TCU 69

FAR WEST

Colorado 54, Utah 49

New Mexico 68, Utah St. 58

UNLV 51, Wyoming 46

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball