11:19 pm, January 20, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:00 pm 01/20/2017 11:00pm
Share
Friday, Jan. 20
EAST

Brown 76, Yale 73

Creighton 55, St. John’s 43

Delaware 65, Northeastern 53

Drexel 70, Coll. of Charleston 57

Fairfield 65, Niagara 55

Iona 76, Manhattan 62

Seton Hall 55, Providence 43

Siena 69, Marist 68

Towson 64, William & Mary 60

UNC-Wilmington 56, Hofstra 54

SOUTH

James Madison 76, Elon 70

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 74, Oakland 62

Detroit 80, Youngstown St. 63

Drake 89, Loyola of Chicago 46

Georgetown 69, Xavier 64

Missouri St. 65, Illinois St. 60

N. Iowa 59, Indiana St. 47

N. Kentucky 70, Valparaiso 55

Villanova 70, Butler 69

Wichita St. 65, Bradley 54

Wright St. 73, Ill.-Chicago 54

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball