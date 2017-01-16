Women’s College Basketball Scores

Bryant 70, Wagner 61
CCSU 76, LIU Brooklyn 71
Maine 73, Hartford 62
New Hampshire 57, Vermont 49
Norfolk St. 82, Delaware St. 74
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 55
Sacred Heart 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Robert Morris 55
Stony Brook 83, Mass.-Lowell 53
Bethune-Cookman 64, Florida A&M 41
Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 56
Hampton 60, NC Central 36
Howard 66, Coppin St. 58
NC A&T 67, Morgan St. 62
Southern U. 51, MVSU 44
Virginia Tech 72, Wake Forest 70
Wofford 71, Montreat 30
Detroit 57, N. Kentucky 49
Wright St. 73, Oakland 61
Portland St. 56, N. Arizona 55
___
