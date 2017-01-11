8:05 pm, January 11, 2017
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 8:00 pm 01/11/2017 08:00pm
Wednesday, Jan. 11
EAST

Army 76, Colgate 69

Fordham 67, Richmond 41

Saint Joseph’s 64, VCU 58

SOUTH

George Washington 79, George Mason 71

Murray St. 92, E. Illinois 74

NC Central 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

Norfolk St. 61, Savannah St. 55

MIDWEST

Saint Louis 64, St. Bonaventure 49

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 80, Houston Baptist 49

___

