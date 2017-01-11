Women’s College Basketball Scores

Army 76, Colgate 69
Fordham 67, Richmond 41
Saint Joseph’s 64, VCU 58
George Washington 79, George Mason 71
Murray St. 92, E. Illinois 74
NC Central 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 59
Norfolk St. 61, Savannah St. 55
Saint Louis 64, St. Bonaventure 49
Cent. Arkansas 80, Houston Baptist 49
