Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 2:59 pm 01/07/2017 02:59pm
Saturday, Jan. 7
EAST

Bryant 78, Mount St. Mary’s 63

CCSU 67, Sacred Heart 50

Fairleigh Dickinson 59, Wagner 53

Maine 72, UMBC 40

St. Francis (Pa.) 66, LIU Brooklyn 52

St. Francis Brooklyn 56, Robert Morris 49

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 57, Arkansas St. 55

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Stetson 71

Fordham 53, George Mason 49

Radford 59, Winthrop 50

South Alabama 77, Georgia St. 47

UALR 77, Appalachian St. 69

MIDWEST

Kent St. 86, E. Michigan 67

Ohio St. 96, Michigan 87

Toledo 64, Miami (Ohio) 50

Wright St. 84, Cleveland St. 63

___

NCAA Basketball