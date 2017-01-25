4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
Winthrop suspends women’s hoops coach for ‘personnel matter’

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:38 pm 01/25/2017 03:38pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop has suspended women’s basketball head coach Kevin Cook for what it called a “personnel matter.”

The school’s statement gave no reason why Cook was suspended, only saying that it was “pursuant to his contract.”

Winthrop athletic director Ken Halpin told The Associated Press that he could not discuss the matter until things were settled.

Cook, who was an assistant coach of the four-time WNBA Houston Comets, has spent five seasons with Winthrop. He led the team to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 but Winthrop has won just six of 49 games over the past two seasons.

Cook has Parkinson’s Disease and needed brain surgery in the summer of 2015 because of its symptoms.

Winthrop said assistant coach Lynette Woodard would be acting head coach.

