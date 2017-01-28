3:25 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Willms, Artis lead UTEP…

Willms, Artis lead UTEP over Marshall

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:06 pm 01/28/2017 10:06pm
Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Matt Willms scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Dominic Artis had 24 points and 11 boards and UTEP used two second-half runs Saturday night to beat Marshall 91-68.

The Miners (6-14, 4-4 Conference USA) scored 12 straight to build a 64-49 lead with 11:19 left and then scored 11 straight to push it to 80-58 with 3:13 to go.

Willms made 11 of 15 from the field and Artis was 11 of 16 to help UTEP finish 37 of 64 (57.8 percent) despite making just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Omega Harris added 13 points and Paul Thomas scored 11.

Terrence Thompson had a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thundering Herd (13-9, 6-3), who have lost three of five after opening the conference season winning four straight.

Ryan Taylor added 14 points and Jon Elmore scored 11. Marshall made 3 of 25 3-point attempts.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Willms, Artis lead UTEP…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball