Williams, Brown help New Mexico hold off Boise St, 81-70

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tim Williams had 19 points, Elijah Brown scored 10 of his 16 points in final 8:49 and finished with seven rebounds and New Mexico never trailed in its 81-70 win over Boise State on Tuesday night.

Sam Logwood added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Jordan Hunter scored 11 for New Mexico.

The Lobos (11-8, 4-3 Mountain West) opened the game with a 7-0 run and led 12-2 just more than three minutes in. Logwood scored all of their points during a 12-2 spurt that made it 49-29 with 15 seconds left in the half. The Broncos used a 13-3 run that spanned halftime to pull within eight points with 12 minutes left and five-straight points by Paris Austin trimmed Boise State’s deficit to 64-62 six minutes later.

Logwood hit a jumper and Jalen Harris made a layup to extend the lead to six and New Mexico made 9 of 9 free throws in the final 3:29 to seal it.

James Reid scored 16, Chandler Hutchison added 14 points with eight rebounds and Austin and Nick Duncan had 12 points apiece for Boise State (11-6, 4-2). The Broncos have lost two in a row after winning seven straight.

