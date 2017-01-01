4:41 pm, January 1, 2017
Wichita St. throttles Bradley as 16 play in 100-66 win

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 4:34 pm 01/01/2017 04:34pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Wichita State to a 100-66 thrashing of Bradley on Sunday in a game where 16 Shockers got playing time.

The game was never in doubt as Wichita State (12-3, 2-0) grabbed a 13-0 lead capped by back-to-back 3s by Markis McDuffie and Shamet.

A pair of Callum Barker free throws for Bradley made it 18-11 marking the last time the Braves would face a single-digit deficit. Austin Reaves’ 3 with 12:50 left before halftime made it 21-11 and the rout was on.

The Shockers proceeded to outscore Bradley 30-18 before halftime and led 51-29 at intermission.

Reaves finished with 14 points, shooting 4 for 4 from 3-point range. McDuffie scored 13 points and Rauno Nurger 10.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (6-9, 1-1) with 12 points and Nate Kennell had 10.

