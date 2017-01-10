9:30 pm, January 10, 2017
Western Michigan shoots 70 percent in win over Toledo

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:24 pm 01/10/2017 09:24pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Reggie Jones scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Western Michigan earned its first conference victory of the season 90-74 over Toledo on Tuesday night.

All five starters finished in double figures for the Broncos (5-10, 1-2 MAC). Thomas Wilder scored 19 points and added nine assists, Drake LaMont finished with 13 points, while Brandon Johnson and Tucker Haymond each added 12.

Western Michigan shot a very efficient 70 percent from the field (35-50) and 7 of 10 from 3-point land.

Jonathan Williams scored 19 points and Nate Navigato added 16 to lead the Rockets (9-7), who did not keep up with the hot shooting Broncos, finishing at 43.3 percent and just 6 of 23 from deep.

Western Michigan led 42-37 at halftime and by just four (63-59) with 10:17 left. But a Jarrin Randall layup sparked a 27-11 stretch for the Broncos which pushed the lead to 90-70 and put the game away.

