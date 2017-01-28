Western Kentucky runs away from UTSA for 81-66 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Western Kentucky to an 81-66 win over Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Que Johnson nailed 5 of 6 from distance for 19 points, and Pancake Thomas added 11 for Western Kentucky (11-11, 5-4 Conference USA)

Western Kentucky led throughout, taking a 43-35 advantage into halftime. Thomas drilled a 3-pointer to start the second period as the Hilltoppers opened with an 18-5 run to go up 61-40 at the 14:15 mark and cruised to its second straight win after dropping four consecutive.

Western Kentucky, which shot 57 percent from the floor in the first half, finished hitting 29 of 53 (54.7 percent) while limiting UTSA to 24-of-61 (39 percent) shooting. The Hilltoppers also nailed 10 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Jeff Beverly had 20 points for the Roadrunners (9-12, 4-4), who are 8-0 at home, but 1-12 on the road this season.

