West Watch List

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:16 pm 01/31/2017 07:16pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame watch list of 10 candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award presented by The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jacob Evans, Cincinnati; Marcus Foster, Creighton; Luke Kennard, Duke; Jordan Mathews, Gonzaga; James Blackmon Jr., Indiana.

Peter Jok, Iowa; Devonte’ Graham, Kansas; Malik Monk, Kentucky; Steve Vasturia, Notre Dame; Bryce Alford, UCLA.

