Wesemann’s 34 lifts No. 25 Kansas St over Oklahoma St 74-69

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:25 pm
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 11 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Kansas Stated ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Coming off a three-point game in a 42-point loss to Baylor, the biggest home-court loss in program history, Wesemann hit 10 of 18 shots, including four 3-pointers, and made all 10 of her free throws, six in the fourth quarter.

Eternati Willock added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 Big 12), who made 15 of 16 free throws in the second half and finished 21 of 26, outscoring the Cowgirls by 10 from the line.

Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-6) led 33-27 at the half but Wesemann started and ended a 14-0 run and had seven points as Kansas State took a 43-38 lead.

Kaylee Jensen had her league-leading 11th double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds, plus six assists, for the Cowgirls and Mandy Coleman had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

