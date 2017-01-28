3:27 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Weisbrod, Garth lead Lamar over Northwestern State 85-64

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:48 pm 01/28/2017 07:48pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Colton Weisbrod had 18 points and nine rebounds, Nick Garth had 18 points on 6-of-13 3-point shooting and Lamar beat Northwestern State 85-64 on Saturday.

Josh Nzeakor added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven boards for the Cardinals (13-9, 5-4 Southland), who never trailed after opening the game with an 11-0 run.

The Demons (9-10, 3-5) had a 19-5 run to close to 53-46 on Jordan Bell’s 3-pointer with 13:23 left in the game. Lamar answered with a 16-2 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Zjori Bosha had 10 points for Lamar, which made 55 percent (33 of 60) of its shots from the field and outrebounded the Northwestern State 39-21.

Sabri Thompson had 16 points, and Iziahiah Sweeney and Devonte Hall added 13 points each for the Demons.

