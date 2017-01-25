4:26 pm, January 26, 2017
Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:50 pm 01/25/2017 04:50pm
BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Named Jennie Finch youth softball ambassador.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed OF/1B Steve Selsky off waivers from Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Blake Parker outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded OF Brett Eibner to the L.A. Dodgers for INF Jordan Tarsovich. Designated LHP Dillon Overton for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Adam Rosales on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C Josh Thole on a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHPs John Danks, Sam Freeman, Adam Kolarek and Eric O’Flaherty; RHPs Blaine Boyer, Rhiner Cruz, Joel De La Cruz, Jordan Walden; Cs David Freitas and Blake Lalli; and OF Emilio Bonifacio.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned OF Jabari Blash outright to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Sanjay Lal wide receivers coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Greg Lewis wide receivers coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Beau Bennett on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday. Claimed F Stefan Noesen off waivers from Anaheim.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Chicago (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed F Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday.Recalled D Brian Strait from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned RW Austen Brassard to Utah (ECHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

VANCOUVER STEALTH — Signed F Cliff Smith to a one-year contract. Moved D Curtis Hodgson to second level injured reserve. Placed D Thomas Hoggarth on second level injured reserve.

OLYMPICS

IOC — Announced Jamaica has been stripped of its 2008 gold medal for the men’s 4×100 relay after Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Abuchi Obinwa. Acquired M Cristian Martinez on permanent transfer from Chorrillo FC (Liga Panamena-Panama).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Antonio Mlinar Delamea via transfer from Olimpija Ljubljana (PrvaLiga-Slovenia).

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed F J.C. Banks and M Bryam Rebellon. Released F Alhassane Keita.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired G Kailen Sheridan as a Canadian subsidized player for the 2017 season.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Levern Belin defensive line coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Deke Adams defensive line coach and Terry Joseph defensive backs coach.

RICE — Named Wesley Beschorner quarterbacks coach.

WINTHROP — Suspended women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook. Named women’s assistant basketball coach Lynette Woodard acting head coach.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Olympics
