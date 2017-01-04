Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Bloomfield 70, Philadelphia 67
Canisius 83, Quinnipiac 77
Dominican (NY) 64, Sciences (Pa.) 62
La Salle 75, Saint Louis 54
LeMoyne 69, Stonehill 68
Lehman 69, York (NY) 59
MIT 76, Clark U. 51
NJIT 75, Brown 73
Niagara 71, Siena 66
Post (Conn.) 81, Chestnut Hill 56
Providence 76, Georgetown 70
S. Maine 71, Maine Maritime 57
Scranton 75, Gettysburg 40
Staten Island 77, Baruch 68
Stockton 71, Rutgers-Newark 56
Syracuse 70, Miami 55
VCU 94, Duquesne 87
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 62, Prairie View 55
Bethune-Cookman 38, Savannah St. 31
Campbell 92, Charleston Southern 82
Coppin St. 75, SC State 59
Duke 110, Georgia Tech 57
Florida A&M 78, Howard 66
Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59
George Mason 86, UMass 81
Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Washington Adventist 73
Georgia College 74, SC-Aiken 67
Guilford 73, Roanoke 57
Hampden-Sydney 69, Randolph 63
Lincoln Memorial 93, Mars Hill 64
Longwood 79, Presbyterian 76
Morgan St. 58, Norfolk St. 56
Randolph-Macon 67, Va. Wesleyan 63
Richmond 80, Fordham 72
South Carolina 67, Georgia 61
Transylvania 73, Earlham 54
Vanderbilt 80, Auburn 61
Winthrop 80, High Point 74
MIDWEST
Allegheny 68, Wabash 62
Alma 107, Kalamazoo 63
Aquinas 77, Siena Heights 70
Bradley 74, Evansville 63
Butler 66, Villanova 58
Concordia (Mich.) 80, Marygrove 70
Concordia (Moor.) 74, St. John’s (Minn.) 73
Cornerstone 75, Michigan-Dearborn 72
Davenport 83, Madonna 49
Fort Wayne 80, Omaha 78
Gustavus 78, Augsburg 75
Hamline 60, St. Olaf 58
Hope 85, Albion 79
Loyola of Chicago 77, N. Iowa 66
Marian (Wis.) 84, Lakeland 74
Michigan St. 93, Rutgers 65
Milwaukee Engineering 65, Concordia (Wis.) 54
Olivet 61, Adrian 59
Ripon 98, Grinnell 82
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, Macalester 74
St. Norbert 67, Beloit 58
St. Thomas (Minn.) 83, Bethel (Minn.) 74
W. Illinois 82, S. Dakota St. 74
Wichita St. 90, Drake 65
Wis. Lutheran 79, Edgewood 77
Wis.-La Crosse 82, Wis.-Whitewater 68
Wis.-Oshkosh 73, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 68
Wis.-River Falls 60, Wis.-Eau Claire 59
Wis.-Stout 82, Wis.-Platteville 73
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 65, Iowa St. 63
Texas 82, Oklahoma St. 79
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
