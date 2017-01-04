10:47 pm, January 4, 2017
Wednesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:44 pm 01/04/2017 10:44pm
EAST

Bloomfield 70, Philadelphia 67

Canisius 83, Quinnipiac 77

Dominican (NY) 64, Sciences (Pa.) 62

La Salle 75, Saint Louis 54

LeMoyne 69, Stonehill 68

Lehman 69, York (NY) 59

MIT 76, Clark U. 51

NJIT 75, Brown 73

Niagara 71, Siena 66

Post (Conn.) 81, Chestnut Hill 56

Providence 76, Georgetown 70

S. Maine 71, Maine Maritime 57

Scranton 75, Gettysburg 40

Staten Island 77, Baruch 68

Stockton 71, Rutgers-Newark 56

Syracuse 70, Miami 55

VCU 94, Duquesne 87

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 62, Prairie View 55

Bethune-Cookman 38, Savannah St. 31

Campbell 92, Charleston Southern 82

Coppin St. 75, SC State 59

Duke 110, Georgia Tech 57

Florida A&M 78, Howard 66

Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59

George Mason 86, UMass 81

Georgetown (Ky.) 76, Washington Adventist 73

Georgia College 74, SC-Aiken 67

Guilford 73, Roanoke 57

Hampden-Sydney 69, Randolph 63

Lincoln Memorial 93, Mars Hill 64

Longwood 79, Presbyterian 76

Morgan St. 58, Norfolk St. 56

Randolph-Macon 67, Va. Wesleyan 63

Richmond 80, Fordham 72

South Carolina 67, Georgia 61

Transylvania 73, Earlham 54

Vanderbilt 80, Auburn 61

Winthrop 80, High Point 74

MIDWEST

Allegheny 68, Wabash 62

Alma 107, Kalamazoo 63

Aquinas 77, Siena Heights 70

Bradley 74, Evansville 63

Butler 66, Villanova 58

Concordia (Mich.) 80, Marygrove 70

Concordia (Moor.) 74, St. John’s (Minn.) 73

Cornerstone 75, Michigan-Dearborn 72

Davenport 83, Madonna 49

Fort Wayne 80, Omaha 78

Gustavus 78, Augsburg 75

Hamline 60, St. Olaf 58

Hope 85, Albion 79

Loyola of Chicago 77, N. Iowa 66

Marian (Wis.) 84, Lakeland 74

Michigan St. 93, Rutgers 65

Milwaukee Engineering 65, Concordia (Wis.) 54

Olivet 61, Adrian 59

Ripon 98, Grinnell 82

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 76, Macalester 74

St. Norbert 67, Beloit 58

St. Thomas (Minn.) 83, Bethel (Minn.) 74

W. Illinois 82, S. Dakota St. 74

Wichita St. 90, Drake 65

Wis. Lutheran 79, Edgewood 77

Wis.-La Crosse 82, Wis.-Whitewater 68

Wis.-Oshkosh 73, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 68

Wis.-River Falls 60, Wis.-Eau Claire 59

Wis.-Stout 82, Wis.-Platteville 73

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 65, Iowa St. 63

Texas 82, Oklahoma St. 79

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

