Weber State beats Idaho State 96-74

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:25 pm
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jeremy Senglin scored 24 points, Jerrick Harding added a career-high 22 and Weber State cruised to a 96-74 win over Idaho State on Friday night.

The Wildcats (12-7, 7-1 Big Sky) pulled away early in the second half with a 21-4 run capped by Harding’s pair of free throws to make it 72-51 with 9:13 left. The Bengals (3-17, 1-7) got the deficit no lower than 16 from there.

Kyndahl Hill added 12 points for Weber State which won its 10th of the last 11 and stayed in first place in the conference.

The Wildcats made 30 of 55 shots, 13 of 23 from 3-point range, and 23 of 26 from the foul line. Senglin was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and Harding was 3 of 4.

Ethan Telfair scored 21 points, Brandon Boyd added 16 points and Novak Topalovic had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State.

