Weber State at Idaho State game suspended

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State’s home basketball game against Weber State has been suspended due to a leaky roof at Holt Arena.

The game will be resumed at a later date with Weber State holding a 13-2 lead with 15:02 remaining in the first half. The official make-up date has yet to be determined.

Weber State entered the night 7-6 overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky, and winners of five straight games. The Bengals on the other hand has scuffled for much of the year, losers of four straight and back-to-back to open Big Sky play.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments