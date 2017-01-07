10:53 pm, January 7, 2017
Weber State at Idaho State game suspended

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 10:34 pm 01/07/2017 10:34pm
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State’s home basketball game against Weber State has been suspended due to a leaky roof at Holt Arena.

The game will be resumed at a later date with Weber State holding a 13-2 lead with 15:02 remaining in the first half. The official make-up date has yet to be determined.

Weber State entered the night 7-6 overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky, and winners of five straight games. The Bengals on the other hand has scuffled for much of the year, losers of four straight and back-to-back to open Big Sky play.

