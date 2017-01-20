Washington scores 30 in Iona’s win over Fairfield

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Washington matched his season high with 30 points and Iona held off Fairfield 96-89 on Friday night.

Jon Severe added 16 points and Sam Cassell and E.J. Crawford 13 apiece for the Gaels (12-8, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 57 percent and made 10 of 24 3-pointers.

Tyler Nelson scored 27 points and Jerry Johnson a career-high 26, each making four 3-pointers for Fairfield (8-9, 3-5), which has lost four of five since beating Iona 93-87 on Jan 23. The Stags shot 51 percent and made 12 of 25 3-pointers but lost second-leading scorer Curtis Cobb (15.3), who left with an injury after 10 minutes.

Iona scored the first 10 points and led throughout. They were up 12 at halftime but an 18-6 run that began with seven points from Washington restored a 24-point margin. Fairfield was within 90-85 with 50 seconds left before Iona made eight free throws.

