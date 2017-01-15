Washington, defense lead No. 22 Cincinnati past ECU 55-46

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Washington had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Cincinnati beat East Carolina 55-46 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

Jacob Evans III added 10 points for the Bearcats (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), who overcame their own shooting struggles by making things even tougher on a Pirates team missing its top scorer.

Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since the 2013-14 team reeled off 15 straight.

Freshman Elijah Hughes scored 18 points in his first start and fellow freshman Jeremy Sheppard added 13 for East Carolina (9-10, 1-5), which has lost five in a row and hasn’t beaten a nationally ranked opponent since knocking off Dwyane Wade and No. 13 Marquette in 2002.

Cincinnati entered with the nation’s No. 3 defense according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced statistics, and the Bearcats held East Carolina to 25 percent from the field and to 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range. The 46 points allowed was a season best.

That tough D helped make up for an offense that couldn’t get on track. Cincinnati matched season worsts with both 32.8 percent shooting and 55 points, and had a season-worst eight shots blocked by the Pirates.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats’ trademark toughness led the way in this one, building a 47-36 rebounding advantage and blocking nine shots while holding yet another opponent well under 70 points. Now the challenge is getting the offense clicking again.

East Carolina: The Pirates’ first game without top scorer B.J. Tyson, who injured his leg in a loss to Houston last time out, also marked the last one before coach Jeff Lebo starts a leave of absence Monday to have hip surgery. Their defense played well enough to steal this one, but the offense outside of Hughes and Sheppard was virtually nonexistent — the rest of the team was a combined 5 of 30.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats face a Wednesday home game against a Temple team that already owns victories over two teams that have since climbed into the top 10.

East Carolina: The Pirates have a week off before visiting Connecticut on Jan. 22 in their first game without Lebo.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments