Vanderbilt jumps out early, beats Texas A&M 68-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Luke Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 12 points apiece and five Commodores scored in double digits as Vanderbilt defeated Texas A&M 68-54 on Tuesday night.

The Commodores (11-11, 4-5 Southeastern) started hot by scoring the game’s first eight points, and kept the Aggies (11-10, 3-6) at arms’ length the rest of the way. Vanderbilt held a 13-point lead at halftime (36-23) thanks in part to eight points each from Kornet and Nolan Cressler.

Vanderbilt led 55-33 nearly midway through the second half when the Aggies used a 14-0 run to slice the Commodores’ lead to 55-47 with 4:57 remaining. But consecutive 3-pointers by Joe Toye and Jeff Roberson shoved Vanderbilt’s lead back to 61-47 with 4:02 left, and the Aggies never threatened again.

A&M center Tyler Davis led all scorers with 18 points, in making 8-of-9 from the field. The Commodores prevailed despite shooting only three free throws, and made all three.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores still own a losing record in SEC play, but they’re headed in the right direction under first-year coach Bryce Drew. Vanderbilt has won consecutive games on the road in league play, including a 68-66 victory at then-No. 19 Florida on Jan. 21.

Texas A&M: The Aggies expected to make a second consecutive NCAA Tournament entering the season, but that dream is dashed after losing twice as many as they’ve won over their first nine SEC games. A&M will be lucky to make any type of postseason at this point.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores try and make it three in a row when they play host to Mississippi on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies try and snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday at LSU.

