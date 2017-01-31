9:32 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Vanderbilt jumps out early,…

Vanderbilt jumps out early, beats Texas A&M 68-54

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:12 pm 01/31/2017 11:12pm
Share

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Luke Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 12 points apiece and five Commodores scored in double digits as Vanderbilt defeated Texas A&M 68-54 on Tuesday night.

The Commodores (11-11, 4-5 Southeastern) started hot by scoring the game’s first eight points, and kept the Aggies (11-10, 3-6) at arms’ length the rest of the way. Vanderbilt held a 13-point lead at halftime (36-23) thanks in part to eight points each from Kornet and Nolan Cressler.

Vanderbilt led 55-33 nearly midway through the second half when the Aggies used a 14-0 run to slice the Commodores’ lead to 55-47 with 4:57 remaining. But consecutive 3-pointers by Joe Toye and Jeff Roberson shoved Vanderbilt’s lead back to 61-47 with 4:02 left, and the Aggies never threatened again.

A&M center Tyler Davis led all scorers with 18 points, in making 8-of-9 from the field. The Commodores prevailed despite shooting only three free throws, and made all three.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores still own a losing record in SEC play, but they’re headed in the right direction under first-year coach Bryce Drew. Vanderbilt has won consecutive games on the road in league play, including a 68-66 victory at then-No. 19 Florida on Jan. 21.

Texas A&M: The Aggies expected to make a second consecutive NCAA Tournament entering the season, but that dream is dashed after losing twice as many as they’ve won over their first nine SEC games. A&M will be lucky to make any type of postseason at this point.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores try and make it three in a row when they play host to Mississippi on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies try and snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday at LSU.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Vanderbilt jumps out early,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball