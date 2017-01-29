4:44 pm, January 29, 2017
Valparaiso wins 7th straight, beats Northern Kentucky 65-58

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:42 pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Shane Hammink scored 21 points and Alec Peters added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Valparaiso beat Northern Kentucky 65-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

Hammink was 7 of 13 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Peters shot just 4 of 15 from the field but made 6 of 7 free throws. Tevonn Walker grabbed 11 rebounds for Valparaiso (18-4, 8-1 Horizon League), which outrebound the Norse 44-29.

Lavone Holland II scored 13 points to lead Northern Kentucky (14-9, 5-5).

Valparaiso took the lead for good midway through the first half and had a one-point halftime lead. The Crusaders opened the second half on a 16-6 surge, capped by Peters’ 3-pointer, and led 53-43 with about 10 minutes left.

The Norse pulled to 57-55 before Hammink scored four points and Peters made two from the line to stretch Valpo’s lead to eight with a minute to play.

