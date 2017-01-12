Valparaiso beats Youngstown State 78-62

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Alec Peters had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Shane Hammink added 15 points to help Valparaiso beat Youngstown State 78-62 on Thursday night.

Peters and Tevonn Walker had back-to-back 3s to give Valparaiso (13-4, 3-1 Horizon League) its largest lead at 69-46 with 7:29 left. Youngstown State (8-10, 2-3) scored eight straight to narrow the margin to 73-58 with 2:14 left.

The Crusaders pulled away with a 14-0 run that spanned both halves and ended at 48-30 with on Derrik Smits’ layup with 18:01 left.

The Penguins closed the deficit to 13 with a 9-4 run and got no closer from there.

Walker and Jaume Sorolla added 12 points each for Valparaiso, which outrebounded Youngstown State 46-24 overall and 14-5 on the offensive glass.

Cameron Morse had 18 points to lead the Penguins and Matt Donlan added 10.

