UTSA holds FIU scoreless for final 3:52, wins 57-55

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeff Beverly had 17 points and seven rebounds, and UT San Antonio held Florida International scoreless in the final 3:52 for a 57-55 victory on Saturday.

FIU went on a 13-2 run to take a 55-52 lead but the Golden Panthers didn’t score again. Byron Frohnen drove to the basket and made a layup to pull to 55-54 and the freshman hit two free throws for a 56-55 lead with 40.1 seconds to go.

UTSA came up with a stop and Nick Allen made 1 of 2 free throws with 17 seconds left. After FIU called timeout with nine seconds to go, UTSA made another stop.

Frohnen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for UTSA (9-9, 4-1 Conference USA) and Giovanni De Nicolao scored 12.

UTSA was up by 10 points at halftime, 34-24. Beverly had 11 points in the frame as each team shot below 33 percent but UTSA hit 11 of 13 free-throw attempts compared to FIU’s three attempts.

Elmo Stephen scored 21 points, with four 3-pointers, for FIU (4-14, 0-5). Michael Kessens had 17 points and nine rebounds and Eric Nottage scored 13.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments