UTEP’s Artis hits game winner as time expires in double OT

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 12:21 am 01/13/2017 12:21am
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Dominic Artis drilled a key 3-pointer and hit a jump shot as time expired in the second overtime to give UTEP its first conference win, an 88-87 victory over Florida International on Thursday night.

Trailing 87-83, Artis knocked down a trey with 34 seconds left, but missed a 3-point shot with six seconds remaining. Paul Thomas grabbed the rebound and fed Artis, who tried a layup but Eric Lockett blocked his shot. Artis got the ball for one more attempt and sank a fall-away jumper. The shot was reviewed before Artis was awarded the game winner.

Artis finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for the Miners (3-13, 1-3 Conference USA), which had dropped 12 straight games. Omega Harris led UTEP with 20 points and Thomas had 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Trey Touchet added 11 points.

Kimar Williams led FIU (4-13, 0-4) with 16 points.

