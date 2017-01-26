Utah Valley’s balance upends UT-Rio Grande 92-81

OREM, Utah (AP) — Kenneth Ogbe and Conner Toolson each scored 17 points, and Brandon Randolph added 15 points to lead Utah Valley to a 92-81 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Utah Valley (10-10, 2-3 Western Athletic) used a balanced scoring attack to overcome Nick Dixon’s career-high 41 points for UT-Rio Grande Valley (10-13, 2-4). Dixon was 15 for 26 from the floor, 11 for 15 from the free throw line, and had seven rebounds and four steals. Antonio Green added 18 points for the Vaqueros.

Green made a pair of free throws for the Vaqueros to bring them within 76-70 with 4:54 left. But Ogbe made a quick 3, had a pair of free throws and Jordan Poydras’ 3 made it a 14-point lead less than a minute later.

Zach Nelson and Jordan Poydras each scored 12 points for the Wolverines. Utah Valley shot 10 for 30 from 3-point range and got 41 points from its bench.

