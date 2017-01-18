Utah routs Washington State behind Kuzma’s 19

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kyle Kuzman scored 19 points and pulled down 11 boards to help Utah breeze past Washington State 88-47 on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and four Utes finished in double figures.

Utah (13-5, 4-2) played without 6-foot-9 forward David Collette, who did not make the trip due to concussion protocol. Collette, a transfer forward from Utah State, leads the team with 14.9 points per game.

Bonam scored consecutive baskets to put the Utes up 11-2 in the opening minutes, which forced an early WSU (9-9, 2-4) timeout. Kuzma had six straight points amid a 12-2 Utah run at the end of the first, and the Utes let by 19 at the break.

Malachi Flynn helped the Cougars begin the second half on a 9-3 run. The freshman hit a jumper through contact, then pulled up to hit a deep 3-pointer a few possessions later. Flynn scored 10 points in the second half, 14 in the game.

Washington State ultimately never threatened.

The Cougars shot 32.8 percent from the field and made 2 of 18 from 3-point range. Josh Hawkinson had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Washington State coach Ernie Kent is winless (0-5) against Utah since joining the Cougars.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments