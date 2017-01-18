11:14 pm, January 18, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Utah routs Washington State…

Utah routs Washington State behind Kuzma’s 19

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:02 pm 01/18/2017 11:02pm
Share
Utah guard Devon Daniels, right, steals the ball from Washington State forward Robert Franks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kyle Kuzman scored 19 points and pulled down 11 boards to help Utah breeze past Washington State 88-47 on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and four Utes finished in double figures.

Utah (13-5, 4-2) played without 6-foot-9 forward David Collette, who did not make the trip due to concussion protocol. Collette, a transfer forward from Utah State, leads the team with 14.9 points per game.

Bonam scored consecutive baskets to put the Utes up 11-2 in the opening minutes, which forced an early WSU (9-9, 2-4) timeout. Kuzma had six straight points amid a 12-2 Utah run at the end of the first, and the Utes let by 19 at the break.

Malachi Flynn helped the Cougars begin the second half on a 9-3 run. The freshman hit a jumper through contact, then pulled up to hit a deep 3-pointer a few possessions later. Flynn scored 10 points in the second half, 14 in the game.

Washington State ultimately never threatened.

The Cougars shot 32.8 percent from the field and made 2 of 18 from 3-point range. Josh Hawkinson had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Washington State coach Ernie Kent is winless (0-5) against Utah since joining the Cougars.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Utah routs Washington State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball