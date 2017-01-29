9:15 pm, January 29, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USC women overtake No.…

USC women overtake No. 16 Arizona State in 65-50 win

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:43 pm 01/29/2017 08:43pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sadie Edwards scored 17 points, Kristen Simon added 16 plus 11 rebounds and USC surged in the second half to overtake No. 16 Arizona State for a 65-50 win Sunday.

Trailing 35-29 in the third quarter, USC (12-9, 3-7 Pac-12) got a 3-pointer from Courtney Jaco to spark a 15-2 run that stretched into the fourth quarter and put the Trojans on top for good. Minyon Moore got a 4-point play during the go-ahead run, hitting a 3-pointer while being fouled in the closing seconds of the third quarter and then converting the free throw.

Arizona State (14-7, 5-5) cut the deficit to 44-39 with Quinn Dornstauder’s jumper with 7:36 left but it was as close as the Sun Devils got the rest of the way. Sadie Edwards responded with a 3-pointer to stretch USC’s advantage to eight and the Trojans continued pulling away.

Jaco finished with 11 points and Moore had 10.

Sophie Brunner led ASU with 14 points and Dornstauder had 13 with 10 rebounds.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USC women overtake No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball