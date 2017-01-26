1:18 am, January 26, 2017
USC upsets No. 8 UCLA 84-76 behind 14 3-pointers

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:07 am 01/26/2017 01:07am
Southern California guard Elijah Stewart (30) gets a hand on the ball as UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 23 points, and Southern California matched its season best with 14 3-pointers in an 84-76 upset of No. 8 UCLA on Wednesday night.

Elijah Stewart added 15 points for the Trojans (18-4, 5-4 Pac-12). They beat their crosstown rival for the fourth straight time, having swept all three meetings last season including in the conference tournament.

Isaac Hamilton scored 20 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-3, 6-3), who have lost two in a row for the first time this season. They were beaten 96-85 by then-No. 7 Arizona at home last week.

