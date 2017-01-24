USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Connecticut (32)
|18-0
|800
|1
|2. Baylor
|19-1
|762
|2
|3. Maryland
|19-1
|722
|3
|4. South Carolina
|17-1
|713
|5
|5. Mississippi State
|20-1
|671
|4
|6. Florida State
|19-2
|637
|6
|7. Washington
|19-2
|605
|7
|8. Louisville
|18-4
|557
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|18-3
|546
|9
|10. Stanford
|17-3
|500
|10
|11. Oregon State
|18-2
|474
|12
|12. UCLA
|15-4
|469
|11
|13. Texas
|14-4
|401
|t14
|14. Ohio State
|17-5
|396
|13
|15. Duke
|17-3
|355
|t16
|16. Arizona State
|14-5
|277
|19
|17. Miami (Fla.)
|14-5
|238
|t14
|18. NC State
|15-5
|233
|21
|19. DePaul
|16-5
|177
|18
|20. Oklahoma
|15-5
|165
|20
|21. Virginia Tech
|16-3
|162
|t16
|22. West Virginia
|15-5
|125
|23
|23. South Florida
|15-3
|121
|22
|24. Syracuse
|14-7
|93
|24
|25. Wisconsin-Green Bay
|17-2
|86
|25
Others receiving votes: Michigan 27; California 22; Northwestern 18; Temple 17; Tennessee 10; Kansas State 8; Texas A&M 6; Creighton 4; Marquette 2; Tulane 1.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments