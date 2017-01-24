4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USA Today Women's Top…

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:28 pm 01/24/2017 01:28pm
Share

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (32) 18-0 800 1
2. Baylor 19-1 762 2
3. Maryland 19-1 722 3
4. South Carolina 17-1 713 5
5. Mississippi State 20-1 671 4
6. Florida State 19-2 637 6
7. Washington 19-2 605 7
8. Louisville 18-4 557 8
9. Notre Dame 18-3 546 9
10. Stanford 17-3 500 10
11. Oregon State 18-2 474 12
12. UCLA 15-4 469 11
13. Texas 14-4 401 t14
14. Ohio State 17-5 396 13
15. Duke 17-3 355 t16
16. Arizona State 14-5 277 19
17. Miami (Fla.) 14-5 238 t14
18. NC State 15-5 233 21
19. DePaul 16-5 177 18
20. Oklahoma 15-5 165 20
21. Virginia Tech 16-3 162 t16
22. West Virginia 15-5 125 23
23. South Florida 15-3 121 22
24. Syracuse 14-7 93 24
25. Wisconsin-Green Bay 17-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan 27; California 22; Northwestern 18; Temple 17; Tennessee 10; Kansas State 8; Texas A&M 6; Creighton 4; Marquette 2; Tulane 1.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USA Today Women's Top…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball