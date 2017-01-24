USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Connecticut (32) 18-0 800 1 2. Baylor 19-1 762 2 3. Maryland 19-1 722 3 4. South Carolina 17-1 713 5 5. Mississippi State 20-1 671 4 6. Florida State 19-2 637 6 7. Washington 19-2 605 7 8. Louisville 18-4 557 8 9. Notre Dame 18-3 546 9 10. Stanford 17-3 500 10 11. Oregon State 18-2 474 12 12. UCLA 15-4 469 11 13. Texas 14-4 401 t14 14. Ohio State 17-5 396 13 15. Duke 17-3 355 t16 16. Arizona State 14-5 277 19 17. Miami (Fla.) 14-5 238 t14 18. NC State 15-5 233 21 19. DePaul 16-5 177 18 20. Oklahoma 15-5 165 20 21. Virginia Tech 16-3 162 t16 22. West Virginia 15-5 125 23 23. South Florida 15-3 121 22 24. Syracuse 14-7 93 24 25. Wisconsin-Green Bay 17-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan 27; California 22; Northwestern 18; Temple 17; Tennessee 10; Kansas State 8; Texas A&M 6; Creighton 4; Marquette 2; Tulane 1.

