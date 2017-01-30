USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (24)
|22-0
|785
|3
|2. Kansas (7)
|19-2
|749
|1
|3. Baylor
|20-1
|720
|5
|4. Villanova (1)
|20-2
|719
|2
|5. Arizona
|20-2
|672
|9
|6. Kentucky
|17-4
|583
|4
|7. Louisville
|18-4
|525
|14
|8. UCLA
|19-3
|518
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|18-3
|509
|15
|10. North Carolina
|19-4
|499
|6
|11. Virginia
|16-4
|470
|13
|12. West Virginia
|17-4
|457
|18
|13. Oregon
|19-3
|451
|10
|14. Cincinnati
|19-2
|360
|19
|15. Butler
|18-4
|328
|11
|16. Florida State
|18-4
|321
|8
|17. Maryland
|19-2
|253
|23
|18. Notre Dame
|17-5
|228
|12
|19. Saint Mary’s
|19-2
|214
|21
|20. South Carolina
|17-4
|191
|24
|21. Duke
|16-5
|165
|17
|22. Creighton
|19-3
|159
|16
|23. Florida
|16-5
|137
|25
|24. Purdue
|17-5
|106
|20
|25. Xavier
|15-6
|97
|22
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 73, SMU 33, Southern Cal 24, Miami 19, Middle Tennessee 9, UNC-Wilmington 8, New Mexico State 7, Indiana 3, Nevada 3, Wichita State 3, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.
