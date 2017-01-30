9:29 am, January 31, 2017
USA Today Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:02 pm 01/30/2017 02:02pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (24) 22-0 785 3
2. Kansas (7) 19-2 749 1
3. Baylor 20-1 720 5
4. Villanova (1) 20-2 719 2
5. Arizona 20-2 672 9
6. Kentucky 17-4 583 4
7. Louisville 18-4 525 14
8. UCLA 19-3 518 7
9. Wisconsin 18-3 509 15
10. North Carolina 19-4 499 6
11. Virginia 16-4 470 13
12. West Virginia 17-4 457 18
13. Oregon 19-3 451 10
14. Cincinnati 19-2 360 19
15. Butler 18-4 328 11
16. Florida State 18-4 321 8
17. Maryland 19-2 253 23
18. Notre Dame 17-5 228 12
19. Saint Mary’s 19-2 214 21
20. South Carolina 17-4 191 24
21. Duke 16-5 165 17
22. Creighton 19-3 159 16
23. Florida 16-5 137 25
24. Purdue 17-5 106 20
25. Xavier 15-6 97 22

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 73, SMU 33, Southern Cal 24, Miami 19, Middle Tennessee 9, UNC-Wilmington 8, New Mexico State 7, Indiana 3, Nevada 3, Wichita State 3, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.

