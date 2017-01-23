USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
| 1.
|Kansas (18)
|18-1
|785
|1
| 2.
|Villanova (11)
|19-1
|773
|2
| 3.
|Gonzaga (3)
|19-0
|734
|4
| 4.
|Kentucky
|17-2
|696
|5
| 5.
|Baylor
|18-1
|666
|6
| 6.
|North Carolina
|18-3
|577
|9
| 7.
|UCLA
|19-2
|552
|3
| 8.
|Florida State
|18-2
|550
|12
| 9.
|Arizona
|18-2
|549
|13
|10.
|Oregon
|18-2
|513
|10
|11.
|Butler
|17-3
|410
|14
|12.
|Notre Dame
|17-3
|407
|15
|13.
|Virginia
|15-3
|405
|16
|14.
|Louisville
|16-4
|374
|11
|15.
|Wisconsin
|16-3
|366
|17
|16.
|Creighton
|18-2
|358
|7
|17.
|Duke
|15-4
|298
|18
|18.
|West Virginia
|15-4
|290
|8
|19.
|Cincinnati
|17-2
|264
|20
|20.
|Purdue
|16-4
|187
|22
|21.
|Saint Mary’s
|17-2
|143
|23
|22.
|Xavier
|14-5
|138
|19
|23.
|Maryland
|17-2
|106
|25
|24.
|South Carolina
|15-4
|100
|24
|25.
|Florida
|14-5
|37
|21
Others receiving votes: UNC-Wilmington 21, Northwestern 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, Southern Cal 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, New Mexico State 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1.
