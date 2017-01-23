USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (18) 18-1 785 1 2. Villanova (11) 19-1 773 2 3. Gonzaga (3) 19-0 734 4 4. Kentucky 17-2 696 5 5. Baylor 18-1 666 6 6. North Carolina 18-3 577 9 7. UCLA 19-2 552 3 8. Florida State 18-2 550 12 9. Arizona 18-2 549 13 10. Oregon 18-2 513 10 11. Butler 17-3 410 14 12. Notre Dame 17-3 407 15 13. Virginia 15-3 405 16 14. Louisville 16-4 374 11 15. Wisconsin 16-3 366 17 16. Creighton 18-2 358 7 17. Duke 15-4 298 18 18. West Virginia 15-4 290 8 19. Cincinnati 17-2 264 20 20. Purdue 16-4 187 22 21. Saint Mary’s 17-2 143 23 22. Xavier 14-5 138 19 23. Maryland 17-2 106 25 24. South Carolina 15-4 100 24 25. Florida 14-5 37 21

Others receiving votes: UNC-Wilmington 21, Northwestern 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, Southern Cal 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, New Mexico State 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1.

