USA Today Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:14 pm 01/23/2017 02:14pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (18) 18-1 785 1
2. Villanova (11) 19-1 773 2
3. Gonzaga (3) 19-0 734 4
4. Kentucky 17-2 696 5
5. Baylor 18-1 666 6
6. North Carolina 18-3 577 9
7. UCLA 19-2 552 3
8. Florida State 18-2 550 12
9. Arizona 18-2 549 13
10. Oregon 18-2 513 10
11. Butler 17-3 410 14
12. Notre Dame 17-3 407 15
13. Virginia 15-3 405 16
14. Louisville 16-4 374 11
15. Wisconsin 16-3 366 17
16. Creighton 18-2 358 7
17. Duke 15-4 298 18
18. West Virginia 15-4 290 8
19. Cincinnati 17-2 264 20
20. Purdue 16-4 187 22
21. Saint Mary’s 17-2 143 23
22. Xavier 14-5 138 19
23. Maryland 17-2 106 25
24. South Carolina 15-4 100 24
25. Florida 14-5 37 21

Others receiving votes: UNC-Wilmington 21, Northwestern 21, Kansas State 17, Indiana 16, Southern Cal 16, SMU 16, Iowa State 4, Middle Tennessee 4, New Mexico State 4, Miami 2, Nevada 1.

