LIVE EVENT CNN holds a town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan at George Washington University at 9 p.m. EST

UNCW keeps rolling with 101-77 win over William & Mary

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:14 pm 01/12/2017 09:14pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce, Chris Flemmings, and Denzel Ingram all scored 18 points to lead North Carolina-Wilmington past William & Mary 101-77 on Thursday night.

Bryce shot 6 for 12 from the floor and both Flemmings and Ingram each shot 7 for 12. Ambrose Mosley had 14 points and Devontae Cacock had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina-Wilmington (16-2, 5-0 Colonial Athletic), which is off to its best start in school history.

It’s the second-straight contest the Seahawks’ starting five has scored in double figures.

Jack Whitman’s dunk for William & Mary (8-7, 2-2) put the Tribe on top 30-22 with 7:52 left before halftime. But the Seahawks went on a 12-0 run in a little more than two minutes and took the lead on Cacook’s dunk. It was 47-36 at the half.

Whitman led the Tribe with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting, Omar Prewitt had 12 points, and Daniel Dixon and Nathan Knight each had 10.

