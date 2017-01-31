9:35 am, February 1, 2017
UMKC hits season-high 16 3-pointers in win over NAIA Ottawa

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:52 pm 01/31/2017 09:52pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Steward and Broderick Newbill each scored 20 points and Missouri-Kansas City cruised by NAIA’s Ottawa University 93-67 on Tuesday night in the Kangaroos’ nonconference finale.

It was the second career 20-plus game for each player.

UMKC made a season-high 16 3-pointers — on 42 attempts — with a career-best five from Steward, four from Isaiah Ross and Newbill’s three.

Ross added 16 points and Dashawn King 10 for UMKC (11-13).

The Kangaroos had a 44-35 lead at halftime after making 10 of 24 3-pointers — with three apiece by Steward and Newbill. Ottawa was just 12-of-35 shooting from the floor and hit 6 of 12 free throws.

Hollis Mitchell led Ottawa with 16 points and Logan Bullinger added 13. The Braves finished at 29.7 percent from the floor and turned it over 20 times.

