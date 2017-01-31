UMKC hits season-high 16 3-pointers in win over NAIA Ottawa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Steward and Broderick Newbill each scored 20 points and Missouri-Kansas City cruised by NAIA’s Ottawa University 93-67 on Tuesday night in the Kangaroos’ nonconference finale.

It was the second career 20-plus game for each player.

UMKC made a season-high 16 3-pointers — on 42 attempts — with a career-best five from Steward, four from Isaiah Ross and Newbill’s three.

Ross added 16 points and Dashawn King 10 for UMKC (11-13).

The Kangaroos had a 44-35 lead at halftime after making 10 of 24 3-pointers — with three apiece by Steward and Newbill. Ottawa was just 12-of-35 shooting from the floor and hit 6 of 12 free throws.

Hollis Mitchell led Ottawa with 16 points and Logan Bullinger added 13. The Braves finished at 29.7 percent from the floor and turned it over 20 times.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments