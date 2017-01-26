11:50 am, January 27, 2017
UMKC comes back from 12 down to beat Grand Canyon

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:44 pm 01/26/2017 09:44pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — LaVell Boyd scored 24 points with six rebounds and six assists and Missouri-Kansas City defeated Grand Canyon 83-77 on Thursday night.

Boyd made just 6 of 15 field goals, but hit 11 of 13 free throws. Broderick Newbill added 20 points and Kyle Steward finished with 14 for the Kangaroos (10-12, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference), who snapped a short two-game losing skid.

Grand Canyon held a 12-point halftime lead (42-30), but that was quickly erased by a 15-2 stretch to open the second for UMKC, which gave the Kangaroos a one-point lead.

The game remained tight until the finish. Two free throws by DeWayne Russell pulled the Antelopes (13-8, 3-2) to 77-76 with 48 seconds left. A free throw by Newbill extended the lead to two, and two more by Boyd made it a two-possession game and effectively iced it.

Russell scored 27 points to lead Grand Canyon.

