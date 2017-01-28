UConn uses 17-0 second half run to beat Tulane, 78-68

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Kentan Facey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UConn to a 78-68 come-from-behind win over Tulane on Saturday night.

Amida Brimah added 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Huskies (10-11, 5-4 American Athletic Conference), who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Melvin Frazier had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for Tulane (4-17, 1-8), which lost its fifth in a row.

Tulane led by as many as 13 points in the first half and a 7-0 run early in the second gave the Green Wave a 43-36 advantage.

But UConn responded a short time later with an 8-0 run of its own, tying it at 50 on a lob from Jalen Adams to Brimah and taking its first lead since 2-0 on a pair of Brimah free throws the next trip down the floor.

With Brimah on the bench with foul trouble and UConn down 56-52, the 6-foot-10 Facey took over. He scored eight points during a 17-0 UConn run that put the game away.

