10:44 pm, January 28, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UConn uses 17-0 second…

UConn uses 17-0 second half run to beat Tulane, 78-68

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:31 pm 01/28/2017 10:31pm
Share
Connecticut's Kentan Facey shoots as Tulane's Ryan Smith, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Kentan Facey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UConn to a 78-68 come-from-behind win over Tulane on Saturday night.

Amida Brimah added 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Huskies (10-11, 5-4 American Athletic Conference), who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Melvin Frazier had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for Tulane (4-17, 1-8), which lost its fifth in a row.

Tulane led by as many as 13 points in the first half and a 7-0 run early in the second gave the Green Wave a 43-36 advantage.

But UConn responded a short time later with an 8-0 run of its own, tying it at 50 on a lob from Jalen Adams to Brimah and taking its first lead since 2-0 on a pair of Brimah free throws the next trip down the floor.

With Brimah on the bench with foul trouble and UConn down 56-52, the 6-foot-10 Facey took over. He scored eight points during a 17-0 UConn run that put the game away.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UConn uses 17-0 second…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball