UConn still No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll; Green Bay enters

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 1:00 pm 01/23/2017 01:00pm
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) teases teammate Gabby Williams, second from left, as Tierney Lawlor, left, and Kia Williams, right, watch in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulane, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. Williams took an elbow to her tooth in an earlier play. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn remains the No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after cruising to two more easy victories this past week.

The Huskies (18-0) extended their NCAA record winning streak to 93 consecutive games. The top five was unchanged with Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina following UConn. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks face off Monday night in a key SEC matchup.

Florida State, Washington, Notre Dame, Louisville and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the Top 25. Washington’s No. 7 ranking is the school’s best since 1998 when the Huskies were also seventh.

Green Bay entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 24. The Phoenix have won nine in a row with their only losses coming to the Irish and Wisconsin.

Texas A&M fell out of the poll one week after entering.

The poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-12

