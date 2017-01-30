UConn still No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn still sits at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after cruising to two more easy victories.

The Huskies (20-0) have won an NCAA record 95 consecutive games and visit Temple on Wednesday before hosting Tulsa on Sunday.

Following UConn is Baylor, Maryland, South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Gamecocks switched places with the Bulldogs after beating them by three points last Monday. South Carolina hosts Tennessee on Monday night.

Florida State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Louisville and Washington round out the first 10 teams in the Top 25.

Arizona State had the biggest fall, dropping seven places after getting swept in Los Angeles by No. 13 UCLA and USC. DePaul made the biggest gain, rising four places to 17th.

Syracuse and Kentucky re-entered the poll this week at Nos. 24 and 25 while Kansas State and Virginia Tech dropped out.

Full poll: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-13

