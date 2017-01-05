UC Davis rolls to 73-47 win over UCSB in Big West opener

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Siler Schneider scored 16 points, Chima Moneke had 15 points and 10 rebounds and UC Davis cruised to a 73-47 win over UC Santa Barbara in the Big West Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

UC Davis won its third straight, never letting the margin get below 18 in the second half and building to its largest lead at 62-28 with 7:18 left.

The Aggies (9-7) pushed the lead into double digits for good at 16-5 with 12:08 left in the first half.

The Gauchos (2-11) made two of their first 16 shots from the field, including 11 straight misses, and trailed 35-15 at halftime.

Gabe Vincent had 12 points, and Alex Hart and Maxwell Kupchak added 10 points each for UC Santa Barbara. Vincent made 2 of 6 from 3-point range and his teammates missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts.

