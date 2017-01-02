UAPB rallies to beat MVSU 105-91 behind Steen’s 24 points

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trent Steen scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Joe’Randle Toliver hit six 3-pointers, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rallied to beat Mississippi Valley State 105-91 in Monday night’s Southwest Athletic Conference opener, ending a 12-game skid.

Charles Jackson scored 14 points, Jaquan Lynch added 13 with six steals, and Kennedy McKinney added 10 points for the Golden Lions (2-13, 1-0), who handed the Delta Devils their 14th-straight loss.

Trailing by three at halftime, UAPB rallied to a 45-44 lead on Steen’s jumper, but Isaac Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers and MVSU led 52-47.

Toliver’s 3-pointer put the Golden Lions back on top 76-74 with 6:20 left, then McKinney’s layup sparked an 8-0 run for a 95-80 lead with 1:41 to go and UAPB held on.

Williams scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1), who made 12 of 18 from behind the arc. Darrell Riley added 14 and Rashaan Surles had 13.

