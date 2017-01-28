3:28 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Tulsa goes on late 12-1 run for 77-66 victory over UCF

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:53 pm 01/28/2017 03:53pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Pat Birt scored 19 points, Corey Henderson Jr. added 14 and each hit three 3-pointers in Tulsa’s 77-66 victory over Central Florida on Saturday.

Jaleel Wheeler had a steal near midcourt and he was fouled on a fast-break layup with 5:05 left. He hit the free throw to give Tulsa a 60-58 lead and the Golden Hurricane went 3 of 4 from the stripe on their next two possessions to cap a 12-1 run for a 63-58 lead.

UCF went nearly seven minutes without a field goal in the second half. B.J. Taylor hit a 3 at the 7:57 mark for a 55-51 lead and he made the Knights’ next basket with 59 seconds left.

Junior Etou added 12 points for Tulsa (12-8, 6-2 American Athletic) and Wheeler finished with nine points.

Taylor scored 23 points for UCF (14-7, 5-4), which lost its third straight. Matt Williams added 12 points and A.J. Davis had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

NCAA Basketball