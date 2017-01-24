9:58 pm, January 24, 2017
Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:44 pm 01/24/2017 09:44pm
EAST

Louisville 106, Pittsburgh 51

Pine Manor at Castleton, ccd.

St. Bonaventure 67, Saint Joseph’s 63

West Virginia 85, Kansas 69

SOUTH

Maryland 67, Rutgers 55

South Carolina 98, Auburn 69

MIDWEST

Akron 90, W. Michigan 80

Cent. Michigan 82, Bowling Green 76

Miami (Ohio) 75, Buffalo 74

Purdue 84, Michigan St. 73

Toledo 79, Ohio 76

Wichita St. 87, S. Illinois 45

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

