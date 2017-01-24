Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Louisville 106, Pittsburgh 51
Pine Manor at Castleton, ccd.
St. Bonaventure 67, Saint Joseph’s 63
West Virginia 85, Kansas 69
SOUTH
Maryland 67, Rutgers 55
South Carolina 98, Auburn 69
MIDWEST
Akron 90, W. Michigan 80
Cent. Michigan 82, Bowling Green 76
Miami (Ohio) 75, Buffalo 74
Purdue 84, Michigan St. 73
Toledo 79, Ohio 76
Wichita St. 87, S. Illinois 45
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments