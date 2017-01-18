Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Holy Family 81, Chestnut Hill 67
Iona 82, Manhattan 67
Old Westbury 76, Sarah Lawrence 62
Siena 78, Rider 68
St. John Fisher 72, Utica 68
St. Peter’s 69, Fairfield 55
SOUTH
Alice Lloyd 77, Rio Grande 76
Asbury 90, WVU Tech 81
Berea 94, Kentucky Christian 85
Georgia 76, Vanderbilt 68
Kentucky 88, Mississippi St. 81
Limestone 75, Lees-McRae 73
Mississippi 80, Tennessee 69
NC State 79, Pittsburgh 74
UCF 86, South Florida 64
MIDWEST
Akron 83, Ohio 68
Ball St. 98, Cent. Michigan 83
Buffalo 82, Kent St. 69
Concordia (Wis.) 83, Milwaukee Engineering 74
Crown (Minn.) at Maranatha Baptist, ppd.
Edgewood 72, Wis. Lutheran 68
Indiana-East 79, Indiana-Kokomo 66
Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 53
N. Illinois 62, Miami (Ohio) 58
Park 74, Hannibal-LaGrange 66
Purdue 91, Illinois 68
Spring Arbor 84, St. Francis (Ind.) 78
St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 52
Toledo 85, Bowling Green 73
UIC 71, Milwaukee 57
Wichita St. 82, Evansville 65
Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 62, Texas A&M 60
Baylor 74, Texas 64
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 90, San Diego Christian 58
San Diego St. 64, UNLV 51
