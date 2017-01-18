12:44 am, January 18, 2017
Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:14 am 01/18/2017 12:14am
EAST

Holy Family 81, Chestnut Hill 67

Iona 82, Manhattan 67

Old Westbury 76, Sarah Lawrence 62

Siena 78, Rider 68

St. John Fisher 72, Utica 68

St. Peter’s 69, Fairfield 55

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 77, Rio Grande 76

Asbury 90, WVU Tech 81

Berea 94, Kentucky Christian 85

Georgia 76, Vanderbilt 68

Kentucky 88, Mississippi St. 81

Limestone 75, Lees-McRae 73

Mississippi 80, Tennessee 69

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 74

UCF 86, South Florida 64

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Ohio 68

Ball St. 98, Cent. Michigan 83

Buffalo 82, Kent St. 69

Concordia (Wis.) 83, Milwaukee Engineering 74

Crown (Minn.) at Maranatha Baptist, ppd.

Edgewood 72, Wis. Lutheran 68

Indiana-East 79, Indiana-Kokomo 66

Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 53

N. Illinois 62, Miami (Ohio) 58

Park 74, Hannibal-LaGrange 66

Purdue 91, Illinois 68

Spring Arbor 84, St. Francis (Ind.) 78

St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 52

Toledo 85, Bowling Green 73

UIC 71, Milwaukee 57

Wichita St. 82, Evansville 65

Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 62, Texas A&M 60

Baylor 74, Texas 64

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 90, San Diego Christian 58

San Diego St. 64, UNLV 51

Tuesday's College Basketball
