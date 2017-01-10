11:00 pm, January 10, 2017
Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:44 pm 01/10/2017 10:44pm
EAST

Caldwell 73, Chestnut Hill 62

Canisius 86, Fairfield 72

George Mason 75, Saint Joseph’s 67

Manhattan 78, Niagara 69

Ohio 74, Buffalo 72

Ursinus 86, Washington (Md.) 85, OT

Utica 62, Alfred 61

Villanova 79, Xavier 54

West Virginia 89, Baylor 68

SOUTH

Berea at Ohio Mid-Western, ppd.

Delaware St. 69, NC Central 68

Florida St. 88, Duke 72

Jacksonville St. 81, Fort Valley St. 69

Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 81

Morgan St. 62, Florida A&M 59

Virginia Tech 83, Syracuse 73

MIDWEST

Akron 89, Cent. Michigan 85

Auburn 77, Missouri 72

Ball St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 74

Carthage 81, Illinois Tech 79

Concordia (Wis.) 84, Edgewood 66

E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 53

Green Bay 80, N. Kentucky 71

Milwaukee Engineering at Marian (Wis.), ppd.

N. Illinois 74, Kent St. 70

SE Missouri 83, Tennessee Tech 78

W. Michigan 90, Toledo 74

Wis. Lutheran 71, Lakeland 57

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

EXHIBITION

Harvard 70, McGill 45

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
