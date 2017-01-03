Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
CS Bakersfield 64, Dartmouth 60
Dayton 90, St. Bonaventure 74
Rhode Island 88, Saint Joseph’s 58
Stevens Tech 91, Utica 73
SOUTH
Alabama 68, Mississippi St. 58
Arkansas 82, Tennessee 78
Bryan 74, Point (Ga.) 67
Florida 70, Mississippi 63
Freed-Hardeman 74, Williams Baptist 60
Indiana-East 93, Asbury 81
Jacksonville 124, Middle Georgia 85
Lindsey Wilson 90, Brescia 87
North Carolina 89, Clemson 86, OT
Ohio Christian 91, Alice Lloyd 63
UCF 48, East Carolina 45
UNC Asheville 70, Liberty 57
Union (Ky.) 100, Tenn. Wesleyan 81
Wake Forest 79, Boston College 66
MIDWEST
Akron 89, Bowling Green 84
E. Michigan 85, Cent. Michigan 63
Kent St. 100, Ball St. 90
Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 67
Minn. Duluth 66, Wis.-Superior 56
Ohio 89, W. Michigan 58
Presentation 86, Minn.-Morris 83
Spring Arbor 80, Goshen 59
Toledo 86, Buffalo 54
Wis.-Stout 87, Silver Lake 64
Wisconsin 75, Indiana 68
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments