Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:42 pm 01/03/2017 10:42pm
EAST

CS Bakersfield 64, Dartmouth 60

Dayton 90, St. Bonaventure 74

Rhode Island 88, Saint Joseph’s 58

Stevens Tech 91, Utica 73

SOUTH

Alabama 68, Mississippi St. 58

Arkansas 82, Tennessee 78

Bryan 74, Point (Ga.) 67

Florida 70, Mississippi 63

Freed-Hardeman 74, Williams Baptist 60

Indiana-East 93, Asbury 81

Jacksonville 124, Middle Georgia 85

Lindsey Wilson 90, Brescia 87

North Carolina 89, Clemson 86, OT

Ohio Christian 91, Alice Lloyd 63

UCF 48, East Carolina 45

UNC Asheville 70, Liberty 57

Union (Ky.) 100, Tenn. Wesleyan 81

Wake Forest 79, Boston College 66

MIDWEST

Akron 89, Bowling Green 84

E. Michigan 85, Cent. Michigan 63

Kent St. 100, Ball St. 90

Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 67

Minn. Duluth 66, Wis.-Superior 56

Ohio 89, W. Michigan 58

Presentation 86, Minn.-Morris 83

Spring Arbor 80, Goshen 59

Toledo 86, Buffalo 54

Wis.-Stout 87, Silver Lake 64

Wisconsin 75, Indiana 68

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

