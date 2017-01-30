Top 25 Fared

Monday

1. Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

2. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Baylor, Wednesday.

4. Villanova (20-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.

5. Arizona (20-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

6. Louisville (18-4) did not play. Next: at Boson College, Saturday.

7. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.

8. Kentucky (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

10. Wisconsin (18-3) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

11. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

12. North Carolina (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

13. Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Wednesday.

14. Cincinnati (19-2) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

15. Florida State (18-4) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

16. Butler (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Creighton, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

18. Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

19. South Carolina (17-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

20. Notre Dame (17-6) lost to No. 21 Duke 84-74. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.

21. Duke (17-5) beat No. 20 Notre Dame 84-74. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

22. Creighton (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Butler, Tuesday.

23. Purdue (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Northwestern, Wednesday.

24. Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

25. Northwestern (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Purdue, Wednesday.

