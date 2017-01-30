Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
2. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Wednesday.
3. Kansas (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Baylor, Wednesday.
4. Villanova (20-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.
5. Arizona (20-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.
6. Louisville (18-4) did not play. Next: at Boson College, Saturday.
7. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.
8. Kentucky (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.
9. Virginia (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.
10. Wisconsin (18-3) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.
11. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.
12. North Carolina (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
13. Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Wednesday.
14. Cincinnati (19-2) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.
15. Florida State (18-4) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.
16. Butler (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Creighton, Tuesday.
17. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.
18. Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
19. South Carolina (17-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.
20. Notre Dame (17-6) lost to No. 21 Duke 84-74. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.
21. Duke (17-5) beat No. 20 Notre Dame 84-74. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.
22. Creighton (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Butler, Tuesday.
23. Purdue (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Northwestern, Wednesday.
24. Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
25. Northwestern (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Purdue, Wednesday.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments