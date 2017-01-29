Top 25 Fared

Sunday

1. Villanova (20-2) beat No. 12 Virginia 61-59. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.

2. Kansas (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: ay BYU, Tuesday.

4. Kentucky (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

5. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.

6. Florida State (18-4) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

7. Arizona (19-2) vs. Washington. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

10. Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

11. Butler (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Creighton, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (16-4) lost to No. 1 Villanova 61-59. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

13. Louisville (18-4) beat N.C. State 85-60. Next: at Boston College, Saturday.

14. Notre Dame (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Monday.

15. Wisconsin (18-3) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

16. Creighton (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Butler, Tuesday.

17. Duke (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Monday.

18. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.

19. Cincinnati (18-2) vs. South Florida. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

20. Purdue (17-4) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

21. Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

22. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

23. South Carolina (17-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

24. Xavier (14-6) at St. John’s. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.

25. Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

