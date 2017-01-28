Top 25 Fared

1. Villanova (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.
2. Kansas (19-2) beat No. 4 Kentucky 79-73. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Wednesday.
3. Gonzaga (21-0) at Pepperdine. Next: ay BYU, Tuesday.
4. Kentucky (17-4) lost to No. 2 Kansas 79-73. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.
5. Baylor (20-1) beat Mississippi 78-75. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.
6. Florida State (18-4) lost to Syracuse 82-72. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.
7. Arizona (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.
8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.
9. North Carolina (19-4) lost to Miami 77-62. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
10. Oregon (19-3) lost to Colorado 74-65. Next: at California, Thursday.
11. Butler (18-4) lost to Georgetown 85-81. Next: vs. No. 16 Creighton, Tuesday.
12. Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.
13. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.
14. Notre Dame (17-5) lost to Georgia Tech 62-60. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Monday.
15. Wisconsin (18-3) beat Rutgers 61-54, OT. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.
16. Creighton (19-3) beat DePaul 83-66. Next: at No. 11 Butler, Tuesday.
17. Duke (16-5) beat Wake Forest 85-83. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Monday.
18. West Virginia (17-4) beat Texas A&M 81-77. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.
19. Cincinnati (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.
20. Purdue (17-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.
21. Saint Mary’s (18-2) at Santa Clara. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
22. Maryland (19-2) beat Minnesota 85-78. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.
23. South Carolina (17-4) beat Missouri 63-53. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.
24. Xavier (14-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.
25. Florida (16-5) beat Oklahoma 84-52. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
