Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:08 pm 01/28/2017 08:08pm
Saturday

1. Villanova (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.

2. Kansas (18-2) at No. 4 Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (21-0) at Pepperdine. Next: ay BYU, Tuesday.

4. Kentucky (17-3) vs. No. 2 Kansas. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

5. Baylor (20-1) beat Mississippi 78-75. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.

6. Florida State (18-4) lost to Syracuse 82-72. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

7. Arizona (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (19-4) lost to Miami 77-62. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

10. Oregon (19-2) vs. Oregon State. Next: at California, Thursday.

11. Butler (18-3) vs. Georgetown. Next: vs. No. 16 Creighton, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.

13. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

14. Notre Dame (17-5) lost to Georgia Tech 62-60. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Monday.

15. Wisconsin (18-3) beat Rutgers 61-54, OT. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

16. Creighton (19-3) beat DePaul 83-66. Next: at No. 11 Butler, Tuesday.

17. Duke (16-5) beat Wake Forest 85-83. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Monday.

18. West Virginia (17-4) beat Texas A&M 81-77. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.

19. Cincinnati (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

20. Purdue (17-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

21. Saint Mary’s (18-2) at Santa Clara. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

22. Maryland (19-2) beat Minnesota 85-78. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

23. South Carolina (16-4) at Missouri. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

24. Xavier (14-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

25. Florida (16-5) beat Oklahoma 84-52. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

